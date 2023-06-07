Missing people: Young Halifax man who went missing on Sunday has been found
A young Halifax man who went missing earlier this week has been found.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:48 BST
Police launched an appeal for help in their search for the 27-year-old from Boothtown on Monday.
He had last been seen on Sunday afternoon.
Officers have confirmed this evening (Wednesday) that the man has been found, safe and well.
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.