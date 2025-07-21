Missing person appeal: Police appeal to trace missing woman who may be in Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jul 2025, 08:03 BST
Police are appealing for information to find a missing woman who may be in Calderdale.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or have information about missing Rachel Brenard, 40, from Northumberland, who may be in Hebden Bridge.

“Rachel was last seen on July 28 and is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Officers from Calderdale Police are conducting a number of enquiries in Hebden Bridge and elsewhere and are concerned for Rachel’s welfare.”

Anyone who has any information which could help find her is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 477 of July 19.

