Missing person: Halifax man has been found safe and well say police
Police are thanking those who shared the appeal.
Police launched an appeal for help to find the 47-year-old yesterday.
They say he has now been found, safe and well.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
To keep up-to-date on news in Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk