Missing person: Police appeal for help in reporting any sightings of a missing Hebden Bridge woman
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a missing woman in Hebden Bridge.
Annika Sutcliffe-Tasker, 37, was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday) on St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge.
She has visible scarring to her face and was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, tracksuit bottoms and a grey beanie hat.
Police are urging anyone who believes they may have seen Annika or with information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact.
Information can be passed to Calderdale District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 408 of 6 March.