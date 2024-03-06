Annika Sutcliffe-Tasker

Annika Sutcliffe-Tasker, 37, was last seen at around 9am today (Wednesday) on St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge.

She has visible scarring to her face and was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, tracksuit bottoms and a grey beanie hat.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have seen Annika or with information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact.