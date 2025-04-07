Missing person: Police appeal for information to find missing Elland teenager

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Evie Milner
Evie Milner
Police are appealing for information to find missing Evie Milner from Elland.

Evie, who is aged 13, was reported missing during the late afternoon of Sunday, April 6.

She is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow and black Montanu running jacket, black leggings and black crocs.

Officers are concerned for Evie’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries, including in Halifax and Bradford, to find her.

Anyone who has seen Evie or can assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1300 of 6 April.

