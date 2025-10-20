Missing person: Police appeal for information to find missing Pellon man

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to trace a man missing from Pellon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for help to find Balal, 43, who has been reported missing in Pellon, Halifax.

“He was last seen in the area of Moor End Road and was reported missing this morning.

“He is described as an Asian male, 5 ft 5 inches tall and of medium build.

"He has short, straight black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Lacoste jacket, grey Jordans trainers and dark blue jeans.”

Officers are growing concerned for Balal’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 463 of 20th October.