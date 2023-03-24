News you can trust since 1853
Missing person: Police appeal for information to trace missing Halifax 12-year-old

Police are appealing for information to trace a 12-year-old who has been reported missing from Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:57 GMT- 1 min read

Tommi Ryan is 5ft3, slim build with short dark brown hair and a shaved left eyebrow.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt, joggers, black and grey Nike Vapormax trainers, and a blue side bag.

Police ask is anyone with any information please call 101 and quote 1809.

Tommi Ryan
