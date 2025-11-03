Missing person: Police appeal for information to trace woman reported missing from Rastrick

Police are appealing for information to trace a woman who has been reported missing from Rastrick.

Jane, 58, was last seen on Friday (October 31) on Thornhill Road, Rastrick heading towards Brighouse.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are concerned for Jane's safety and are asking if sighted or you know where she is then please call 101 and quote log 1302 31/10/25.”

