Missing person: Police are appealing to trace man last seen in Illingworth

West Yorkshire Police has issued a missing person’s appeal for Liam Murray.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2024, 08:20 GMT
The 35-year-old was last seen yesterday evening (Tuesday) in Illingworth, Halifax.

Liam is a white male, bald and was last seen wearing a dark blue beanie hat, black jacket, black joggers and riding a mountain bike carrying a red Wilko's bag.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote log 1487 19/03

