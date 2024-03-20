Missing person: Police are appealing to trace man last seen in Illingworth
West Yorkshire Police has issued a missing person’s appeal for Liam Murray.
The 35-year-old was last seen yesterday evening (Tuesday) in Illingworth, Halifax.
Liam is a white male, bald and was last seen wearing a dark blue beanie hat, black jacket, black joggers and riding a mountain bike carrying a red Wilko's bag.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote log 1487 19/03
To keep up-to-date on news in Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk