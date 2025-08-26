Missing person: Police searching for missing Halifax woman who is 'believed to be suffering from dementia'

Police are appealing to trace a missing woman from Halifax.

Helen Mills, 71, has been reported missing from Halifax.

She is described as having a tanned complexion, long dark hair, slim build wearing dark jeans or leggings.

Police in Calderdale say she is believed to be suffering from dementia so maybe confused or lost in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 999 quoting log 1911 of August 25.

West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.