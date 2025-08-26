Missing person: Police searching for missing Halifax woman who 'may appear confused or lost'
Helen Mills, aged 71, was reported missing yesterday evening (Monday) from the King Cross area of Halifax.
Helen was last seen in the area around 5pm and is believed to be wearing dark coloured jeans or leggings.
She is described as a white female, of slim build with long dark hair and may appear confused or lost.
Officers and Helen’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or anyone with information on her current whereabouts to contact police.
Anyone with information or sightings of Helen are asked to call 999 without delay, quoting reference 1911 of 25/08.
West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.