Missing person: Police searching for missing Halifax woman who 'may appear confused or lost'

Police are appealing to trace a missing woman from Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Mills, aged 71, was reported missing yesterday evening (Monday) from the King Cross area of Halifax.

Helen was last seen in the area around 5pm and is believed to be wearing dark coloured jeans or leggings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as a white female, of slim build with long dark hair and may appear confused or lost.

Helen Mills, aged 71, was reported missing yesterday evening from the King Cross area of Halifax.

Officers and Helen’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or anyone with information on her current whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with information or sightings of Helen are asked to call 999 without delay, quoting reference 1911 of 25/08.

West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.