Missing: Police appeal for information to locate missing Halifax teenager
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager from Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Cory Maguire, 16, was last seen around noon on July 12.
Cory is a white male, slim build, shaved head.
Last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey Stone Island hoody, trainers and a black Nike man bag.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 308 of 13/07.