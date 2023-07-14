Missing: Police appeal for information to locate missing Halifax teenager

News you can trust since 1853
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager from Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read

Cory Maguire, 16, was last seen around noon on July 12.

He is known in the Bradford, Dewsbury and Halifax areas.

Cory is a white male, slim build, shaved head.

Last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey Stone Island hoody, trainers and a black Nike man bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 308 of 13/07.

