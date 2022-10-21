News you can trust since 1853
Missing Sowerby Bridge teenager has been found safe and well

A teenage girl missing from Sowerby Bridge has been found safe and well.

By Adam Cheshire
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 2:51pm

West Yorkshire Police had made an appeal to help find the 13-year-old earlier today.

They have now said she has been located and thanked everyone who shared their appeal and assisted with enquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns about a missing person or a crime can contact police by calling 101.

Police have thanked everyone who helped with their appeal
