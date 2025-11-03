Missing Stephen: Search launched for missing Halifax man last seen in Huddersfield
A police search is underway for a missing Halifax man.
Stephen, 34 and from Ovenden, was last seen in Huddersfield at about 7.45am today.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
He was last seen wearing white trainers, a blue jumper and either blue joggers or shorts.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are significant concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.”
Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 0391 of November 3.