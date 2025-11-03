A police search is underway for a missing Halifax man.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen, 34 and from Ovenden, was last seen in Huddersfield at about 7.45am today.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing white trainers, a blue jumper and either blue joggers or shorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen has been reported missing

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are significant concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.”

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 0391 of November 3.