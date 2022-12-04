Missing teenager from Sowerby Bridge has been found safe and well
Police have found a teenager from Sowerby Bridge who was missing.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 18-year-old sparked concern when he disappeared in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
There have been several posts on social media asking people to look out for him and the police had issued an appeal for help to find him.
Officers confirmed at around 12.15pm today that he had been found safe and well.
Most Popular
They have thanked everyone who helped look for him and who shared their appeal.