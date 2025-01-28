Missing teenager: Police looking for Calderdale child who has not been seen for almost a week
Officers say concerns are growing for the welfare of Solomon Agyemang.
The 15-year-old was last seen in Elland at around 8pm last Wednesday.
He was wearing a black jacket, grey, black and blue tracksuit bottoms and a Berghaus backpack.
"Enquiries into Solomon’s disappearance have established he took a bus to Halifax on the evening he was reported missing,” they said.
"He is then believed to have caught a train from the town’s railway station.
"Solomon has links to North London, Manchester and Liverpool.
"Officers are continuing to make enquiries to locate Solomon, who has black braids in his hair, is of slim build and is described as being about six feet tall.”
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1731 of January 22.