Missing Todmorden man: Search for missing Calderdale man who disappeared more than three months ago
Talawa Holmes, aged 32, disappeared on July 27.
Police say there are concerns for his welfare.
He is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of a heavy build and with long, straight, dark brown hair.
He has broken and missing upper and lower teeth and has a hearing impairment.
Police say he also has links to Northumbria.
Anyone who has seen Talawa or who has any information that could help find him is asked to contact officers at Halifax Police Station by calling 101 quoting reference 13230621281.
Information can also be passed on online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .