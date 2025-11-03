Missing woman: Police renew appeal for information to trace woman reported missing from Rastrick

Police have renewed their appeal for information to trace a woman who has been reported missing from Rastrick.

Jane, 58, was last seen on Friday (October 31) and a number of enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale CID to find Jane who was last seen walking through Castlefield’s Golf Club in Rastrick at about 4.30pm on that day.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with medium length blonde hair and as wearing a black coat, trousers and trainers.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are concerned for Jane’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries in Calderdale to find her.

"We want to thank everyone who has shared our appeals and come forwards with information so far, and urge anyone who sees Jane to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 1302 of 31 October.”

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat