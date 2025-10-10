More players at Calderdale cricket club means new nets needed

A Calderdale cricket club is looking to upgrade its practice nets with some new state-of-the-art equipment.

Lightcliffe Cricket Club is seeking planning permission to replace its existing two-lane practice open practice nets with a three-lane enclosed equivalent at the Till Carr Lane ground.

A supporting statement with the application submitted to Calderdale Council describes the proposed system as “effectively an indoor practice area built outside".

Increasing numbers of players at senior and junior level taking part in the sport which, coupled with the existing nets being at the end of their life, means the changes are needed and will help the players of all ages improve, it adds.

Specialists total-play have been invited by the club to provide build specifications for the improvements.

Total-play’s statement says: “They are an aspiring club and require a new off-field practice facility for the further development of junior and senior cricket sections.”

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved three-lane 35m enclosed facility will meet the demands of the club, “providing a safe, performance led facility in which to hold warm-ups, coaching, drills, skills and net practice,” say the supporting papers.

Synthetic playing surface carpets and shock pads will be fitted atop a dynamic porous base.

More than a dozen clubs in the region – including in Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds – use total-play designed nets.

Retained and created habitat will result in a ten per cent biodiversity net gain as required and there will be no impact on any heritage settings, say other supporting statements.