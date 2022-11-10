More than 1,000 people have now signed a petition urging Calderdale Council not to get rid of a car park traders say is essential.

Losing it would be “catastrophic” to the treasured Rex Cinema and other businesses, they say.

The aim of Calderdale Council’s regeneration project – funded by a £6m grant from the Government – is to revitalise the town centre and boost visitor numbers.

David Jackson at BAC Outdoor Leisure, Elland, with one of the petitions calling for Coronation Street car park to be kept

While traders approve of the most of the changes planned, they insist the proposed loss of the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street would be a huge blow.

The council says it wants to “repurpose” the car park to “create a vibrant, exciting event space and a green area, benefitting visitors and nearby residents”.

But Charles Morris, proprietor of the Rex, said: “We’re all for the improvement of Elland but the disposal of the car park would be catastrophic for the cinema and other nearby businesses.

“I don’t get why the council are so hell-bent on removing the car park.

"Originally it was planned to be modified to make is suitable for events as well as car parking, but now it seems they want to dispense with it altogether.

“They now say they want to make it an amenity and sitting-out area. Why, when there are so many other areas nearby which could serve the purpose?”