More than 400 people gather in Halifax at 'Protest for Peace' calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza
The event had been organised by cross-community groups, including the Muslim community as well as Halifax Friends of Palestine.
It was supported by trade unions through: Halifax Trades Union Council, Bradford Trades Council, Halifax and Calderdale Unite Community as well as the National Education Union.
The PCS Samba Band was also there and played throughout in an act of solidarity.
The number of victims rises every day and this includes large numbers of children, women, health workers, journalists, teachers as well as others innocent of any crime.
The peaceful protest, with not a word of dissent from the general public, was a testimony to how rage at the awful situation in Gaza can be expressed through words and action, without violence.
The protest congregated firstly at the Jamia Madri Masjid Mosque on Gibbet Street and then moved onto Halifax town centre.
There were several speakers, male and female, many from the Muslim community who feel a justifiable sense of outrage and solidarity with the people of Gaza.
There were also supportive speeches from a Jewish and non-religious perspective.
The organisers of this event – probably the largest protest in Halifax for a generation – should be congratulated for this tremendous initiative.