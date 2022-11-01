More than 500 residents joined spooktacular Greetland Halloween Trail
There were some spooky happenings in Greetland as residents took part in a haunting Halloween Trail.
By Abigail Kellett
6 minutes ago
More than 500 residents gathered at Cross Hills Methodist Church and took the trail through the ginnels and the woods and finished at the community centre for a disco and refreshments.
Sculptures in the woods were made by the school children of Greetland Academy. It was all put together and organised by the Greetland residents organisation.
Page 1 of 1