More than 500 residents joined spooktacular Greetland Halloween Trail

There were some spooky happenings in Greetland as residents took part in a haunting Halloween Trail.

By Abigail Kellett
6 minutes ago

More than 500 residents gathered at Cross Hills Methodist Church and took the trail through the ginnels and the woods and finished at the community centre for a disco and refreshments.

Sculptures in the woods were made by the school children of Greetland Academy. It was all put together and organised by the Greetland residents organisation.

