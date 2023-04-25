More than 500 sign up as RSPCA Wildlife Friends for King's Big Help Out
Wildlife volunteers recruited by the RSPCA are making their mark as part of the Big Help Out to mark the King’s Coronation.
From litter picking to rewilding gardens or to building habitats where wild animals can thrive, the animal charity’s volunteers have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into the project.
The RSPCA believes the volunteering initiative can “make a difference” for the nation’s wildlife - and is empowering individuals to do their bit to help.
Since the recruitment drive kicked off, more than 500 people have signed up as a Wildlife Friend and have joined thousands of others making a difference as part of the large volunteering initiative to mark the Coronation celebrations on May 8.
Among them are Judi Simmons, who carried out a litter pick on her own around her home town.
Green-fingered Judi then went on to demonstrate her creativity by building a log-pile to provide a habitat for the hedgehogs and field mice that are frequent visitors to her garden.
For example, volunteers can:
- Organise a litter pick
- Plant wildlife-friendly plants in gardens and window boxes
- Build nest boxes for wild animals
- Make a bug hotel to encourage minibeasts into gardens
- Put food out for hedgehogs or create a hedgehog highway
- Get together with neighbours to start a wildlife project
- Join ‘No mow May’ and make a habitat for butterflies, bees and insects in gardens
- Recreate wildlife-friendly ideas from RHS Chelsea
- Join online social media groups and signpost RSPCA advice about wildlife
RSPCA Chief Executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “We are recruiting ‘Wildlife Friends’ to give people the chance to join thousands of others making a difference at the Big Help Out on May 8.
“We all share our neighbourhoods with wonderful wildlife and we need to protect them - so by becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world.”
RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves added: “We can all do our bit for animals and ‘Wildlife Friends’ is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours. These things will all make a huge difference for wild animals, and their welfare - and we’re hoping even more amazing volunteers join us as part of the Big Help Out between now and May 8.”