More than 500 sign up as RSPCA Wildlife Friends for King's Big Help Out

From litter picking to rewilding gardens or to building habitats where wild animals can thrive, the animal charity’s volunteers have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into the project.

The RSPCA believes the volunteering initiative can “make a difference” for the nation’s wildlife - and is empowering individuals to do their bit to help.

Since the recruitment drive kicked off, more than 500 people have signed up as a Wildlife Friend and have joined thousands of others making a difference as part of the large volunteering initiative to mark the Coronation celebrations on May 8.

Judi Simmons

Among them are Judi Simmons, who carried out a litter pick on her own around her home town.

Green-fingered Judi then went on to demonstrate her creativity by building a log-pile to provide a habitat for the hedgehogs and field mice that are frequent visitors to her garden.

For example, volunteers can:

Organise a litter pick

Plant wildlife-friendly plants in gardens and window boxes

Build nest boxes for wild animals

Make a bug hotel to encourage minibeasts into gardens

Put food out for hedgehogs or create a hedgehog highway

Get together with neighbours to start a wildlife project

Join ‘No mow May’ and make a habitat for butterflies, bees and insects in gardens

Recreate wildlife-friendly ideas from RHS Chelsea

Join online social media groups and signpost RSPCA advice about wildlife

RSPCA Chief Executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “We are recruiting ‘Wildlife Friends’ to give people the chance to join thousands of others making a difference at the Big Help Out on May 8.

“We all share our neighbourhoods with wonderful wildlife and we need to protect them - so by becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world.”

