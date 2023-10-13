Volunteers are wanted to help produce Todmorden’s monthly Talking Newspaper for the blind, which provides accessible local news, sport and features for the town’s community with sight difficulties.

Readers Christine Williams, Annie Holling, Susan Worthington and Heather Wilson, all putting together the latest month’s Talking Newspaper.

The Talking Newspaper is recorded every month at Roomfield Baptist Church by a group of readers and technicians and their words are then delivered to listeners in an accessible form. It is also available online.

At the group’s annual general meeting, chairman Paul Suthers said the organisation was pleased with its work over the last year but stressed that new volunteers were very much needed.

He said: “We are increasingly relying on a small bunch of volunteers and it would really help if we could encourage a few more people to join us either to contribute material or to join our readers.

Recording engineer Trevor Williams

“We have had very positive feedback from Todmorden Society for the Blind, who support us, that those who listen really enjoy doing so.”

They also have an increasing number of followers on social media.