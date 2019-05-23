Mountain rescue team searching for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes appeals for help

The mountain rescue team trying to find missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes have appealed for anyone who can help trace him to come forward.

Martin Rhodes, 46, who lived on Dickens Street in Highroad Well, was last seen around 8.30am on Wednesday, May 1 in Kinlochewe, in north west Scotland, where he was on a walking holiday.

Taken during the most recent search for Martin Rhodes. Photo: Andy Beaton

He was reported missing that evening when he did not return from a walk in the area.

Despite extensive searches by specialist police officers, mountain rescue volunteers from the Dundonnell, Torridon and RAF teams, the Search Rescue Dogs Association and the HM Coastguard helicopter, no trace of Martin has been found.

On Sunday, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team carried out a further search operation in the mountains of Fisherfield Forest in Wester Ross for Martin.

Sunday's search saw team members and a SARDA Scotland dog focus on an area immediately to the north of Lochan Fada. Unfortunately, Mr Rhodes was not traced. So far, May has seen Dundonnell MRT respond to seven call-outs, resulting in 1300 Search and Rescue hours of activity.

Martin Rhodes

Dundonnell MRT leader Donald Macrae said: "Since May 1 we have worked tirelessly to try and find Martin. We currently believe that Martin intended to climb the 'Fisherfield three', which includes Mullach Coire Mhic Fhearachair, Sgurr Ban and Beinn Tarsuuin.

"It is also possible he climbed two other nearby Munros. I would continue to urge anyone who was in this area on May 1 to think, did you see Martin?

"The popular Cape Wrath Trail also goes through this area, maybe you were on this trail, in this area, on May 1, did you meet a lone walker fitting Martin's description? If you can help with any information then please call Police Scotland on 101.

"We, working closely with Police Scotland, are continuing to search these very remote hills. Our thoughts remain with Martin's family and friends during this very difficult time."

