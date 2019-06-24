'Move the beggers on' from Calderdale town centres, say Courier readers

Beggers are making our town centres look bad, according to Courier readers.

Several people who have responded to our Love Your Town survey have called for people who ask for money on the streets to be moved on.

Some have said beggers are the worst thing about our towns.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We are doing all we can to help vulnerable people and we are working with our partners, including the police, to ensure we support those in need. As part of this work we have recently extended our rough sleepers service to also work with people who beg on the street.

“People who beg can often have very different circumstances that have led them to begging, but we will encourage those at risk of homelessness to visit our dedicated officer at Halifax Customer First who assists with housing issues or problems. The help is there.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Begging is a crime under the Vagrancy Act 1824, and the impact of anti-social behaviour associated with it cannot be ignored, but the key role of our partnership is to aid those at risk.

“Where there are reports of people ‘aggressively begging’ and those begging who are not thought to be homeless, we look to take action through the legislative powers available to us.”

