MP Lisa Nandy visits project building 106 affordable homes in Halifax

The Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government joined Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch at the Beech Hill development on Friday, where a £16.5 million regeneration scheme in underway to build 106 affordable homes.

Ms Nandy heard from Together Housing about the social impact of housing and visited one of the properties.

George Paterson, Executive Director of Property at Together Housing, said: “It’s important that politicians from all parties understand the importance of social housing so it was great for the shadow minister to see and hear what we do.

MPs Lisa Nandy and Holly Lynch talking to Dave Procter, Chair of the Together Housing Group Board in a Beech Hill property

“Together Housing is building 106 new homes for affordable rent at Beech Hill and many more across Calderdale as part of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership, but that work is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Social housing creates new local jobs, invests in raising aspirations in the community and supports people to become financially self-sufficient. If we’re looking at levelling up the playing-field, Together Housing in partnership with the local council are key in making sure Calderdale remains a great place to live.”

Ms Nandy was told how the partnership between Together Housing, the council, and Esh Construction works closely in consultation with the local community.

The Beech Hill development is part of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership, established betweenTogether Housing Group and Calderdale Council to jointly deliver up to 650 affordable homes across Calderdale from 2018 to 2023.

The Beech Hill project will consist of a variety of different sized homes, ranging from two-bedroom to five bedrooms, with all properties available for affordable rent. The new neighbourhood will feature public open space and landscaping, as well as a cycle route and parking facilities.

Holly Lynch said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Lisa to Halifax and to be able to showcase some of the innovative, partnership work underway here in Calderdale. The Beech Hill development is a great example of that.”

Ms Nandy and Ms Lynch also visited Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden to see the amazing progress since a devastating fire earlier this year.

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard said: ““Lisa and Holly came to discuss the issues facing our communities and what needs to be done to support our children and families to thrive.