The event is the sixth arranged by Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker and will include details about services and social organisations that can help the borough’s elderly.

More than 50 exhibitors will have stalls, including Healthy Minds Calderdale, Staying Well, Calderdale Council, Macmillan Cancer Support and Money Helper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whittaker said: “Everyone is welcome to join me at my annual older persons’ advice and information fair.

The event takes place later this month

"The last event was incredibly successful and this year we have many more stalls and organisations available.

“It is a good opportunity for constituents to discover more about services in the area in relation to health, social care, and general wellbeing, as well as hobby groups and volunteering opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad