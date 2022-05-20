MP's information and advice fair for older people in Calderdale

The annual event offers retired or retiring people or anyone else who is interested information about services and social organisations available to them.

There will be a variety of stalls with over 50 exhibitors including Age UK, Citizen Advice Bureau, Together Housing, Infinity Later Life, NSPCC, Parkinson’s Society, and many others.

“Everyone is welcome to join me at my annual Older Persons’ Information and Advice Fair," said Mr Whittaker.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker

"The last event was incredibly successful and this year we have many more stalls and organisations available.

“It is a good opportunity for constituents to discover more about services in the area, and I look forward to meeting everyone there.”