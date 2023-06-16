Much-needed Calderdale community centre has reopened its doors after it was forced to close due to pandemic

The Kershaw Crescent Community Centre is back open three years after it was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The community has rallied around, with the building now playing host to a warm space event each week designed to provide a place for social interaction and support local families in need.

Calder Food Support runs the weekly warm space events at the centre each Tuesday between 1.30pm to 6.30pm, providing the community with hot food, tea, coffee, cake and bingo. It also serves as a place for children to play with each other.

Bernice and Shazia

As well as functioning as a meeting place, the sessions also help families in need with food bags packaged up ready for families to take away if they need them.

Shazia Butt, Neighbourhood Coordinator at Together Housing, which owns the building, was instrumental in helping to get the doors back open again.

Working with partner organisations, Shazia, and Neighbourhood Officer Janine, were able to support the fitting of a new carpet, which helped create a more usable kitchen space and enabled furniture to be better utilised for people who attend.

Hebden Royd Town Council’s Councillor Bernice Hayes is the co-founder of Calder Food Support, which helps communities in Luddendenfoot, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd. She said: “Shazia and Janine have been amazing. We have a Facebook page, but most people find out about us through word of mouth – and that’s down to people like Shazia and the team of Neighbourhood Officers.

Councillor Bernice Hayes

“I would love for the community centre to be run by the community itself. We have lots of ideas and events to bring the community together – ideally so people can do things without it costing money.”

Shazia said: “It is so nice to see the community centre looking good and being utilised. Myself and Janine- who did a lot to lead the team, have visited several times on a Tuesday and have always had a warm welcome and spent time chatting with residents whilst enjoying a hot drink and homemade cake.