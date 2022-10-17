Views are being sought on a major regeneration project at the Cow Green car park on the edge of the town centre.

Award-winning build-to-rent provider Placefirst is holding an online public consultation into the £16 million scheme.

The site is currently an open air car park and for decades was a five-level multi-storey car park before it was demolished in 2016.

An artist’s impression of how the Cow Green apartments might look on the site of the old multi-storey car park in Halifax town centre. Image: Placefirst

Placefirst says the project has been designed to transform the site into high quality homes and if planning permission is granted will deliver a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments over nine storeys.

Designed in partnership with JM Architects, the proposed scheme “takes inspiration from the town’s rich heritage”, says the company, and will deliver “high-spec, energy efficient homes using a fabric first approach and renewable technologies.”

There would also be an electric car club for residents, says Placefirst.

Landscaping around the site will see planting areas and new trees, integrating with Calderdale Council’s wider and major Cow Green and town centre highway improvements aiming to boost footfall in Halifax town centre.

Placefirst is working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Calderdale Council on the development.

Once the public consultation is complete, the final planning application will be submitted to Calderdale Council in November.

Work is expected to begin mid 2023, if approved.

If green-lighted, Cow Green “continues Placefirst’s commitment to the single-family rental sector in Yorkshire”, and would follow in the footsteps of other Placefirst schemes in the region that offer high-quality homes for rent including Cross Heath Grove in Leeds, and Skye Edge, Sheffield, says the company.

A view of the Cow Green Car Park, Halifax

James Litherland, planning and development manager at Placefirst, said the plans could be shared following hard work and collaboration with Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority and hoped people would respond.

“We want to set the standard for high-quality energy efficient apartment living in Halifax town centre.

“We hope the consultation reaches as many stakeholders and residents as possible so we can take comments into account before a planning application is submitted,” he said.

The online public consultation – available at https://www.placefirst.co.uk/blog/2022/10/05/placefirst-launches-public-consultation-for-16m-apartment-scheme-in-halifax/ – invites comments and feedback from local residents to help shape the scheme.

The old multi-storey Cow Green car park off Lister Lane, Halifax, pictured in 2009

