Katelan Coates

Tina Coates' daughter Katelan Coates, 14, was last seen on May 26 after her mum said she went to the fair with her friends.

It is confirmed she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley, Lancs.

She was seen arriving at Burnley bus station at 6.53pm and has not been seen since, but police believe Katelan may still be in the area.

In a heartbreaking statement, Tina has appealed for Katelan to come home and said that the pain of her daughter being missing is 'horrendous.'

She said: "A week since you went to the fair to hang out with your friends.

"Then didn't come home, what has happened at the fair?

"Please message if you have any information about this, it would at least help to understand why she went away.

"We know you had difficulties with school, we know certain people liked making your life a misery in our town, that your hard shell was simply a way of protecting yourself.

"We know our once happy little girl has changed in the last year and you were struggling.

"The pain and worry was horrendous a week ago and gradually becoming more and more worrying.

"Someone knows where you are, we just want you safe."

Katelan is described as a white female who is around 5ft 5 with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange vest top, black leggings and a black coat.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers and Katelan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is OK.