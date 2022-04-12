Mum with the help of four-legged friend to take on challenge of Calderdale SmartMove

Sam Torbett, who works as an account executive at JSW Insurance in Halifax, is undertaking the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in a few weeks to boost funds for the charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people.

And helping her build up strength and stamina is her three year-old French Bulldog Blu.

Together the pair have stepped up from a few minutes trek round the block to a full 10 miles last weekend.

Sam Torbett with French Bulldog Blu

But there's still a long way to go for Sam who, on May 14, intends to climb the picturesque but gruelling three peaks - Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough – covering 24.5 miles and 1,500m of ascent in just 12 hours.

She said: "I have never done anything so energetic in my life before and Blu is proving a great companion as I try to increase the miles I cover each weekend.

"We managed four miles and then gradually increased to 10. This weekend the plan is to do 12 on a steep local route. He's only got little legs so when he gets tired I carry him which is good for developing my stamina and strength!

"He can't do the Three Peaks with me, it would be far too tough for him, but when I need to take my mind off my aching muscles I will think of him and his funny little wonky ear."

Sam is sponsored by family, friends and workpals at JSW Insurance based in the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, Hopwood Lane.

And the branch has also made Calderdale SmartMove its chosen charity of the year sponsoring new blue hoodies for officials and volunteers.

Further activities are in the pipeline including food and clothing collections.

Sam, who began working for JSW last November, added: "The charity is a client of ours and they were the first people I met when I started my new job. I was struck by their genuine care for people in need and dedication to improving their lives.

“I want to do all I can even if it means doing something massively out of my comfort zone. The Yorkshire Three Peaks will certainly be that."

Sam, 46, is looking at future challenges like braving an outdoor sleepover at Piece Hall, Halifax in October with her 13 year-old son.

SmartMove deputy chief executive Dom Furby said: “It’s great to have Sam and the whole JSW team behind our mission to relieve the hardships faced by homeless people and give them a chance to rebuild their lives.

"We have to go out a lot and the hoodies are very much appreciated by staff and volunteers. Previously we wore our own tops so now we have a uniform making us feel very much part of a team and a force for good."

JSW marks 10 years in Halifax this month where it provides all types of personal and commercial insurance.