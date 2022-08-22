Murky and dangerous world of puppy buying and breeding exposed

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news has led dog welfare organisation, The Kennel Club, to issue a stark warning about the need for action, in the face of an unprecedented welfare disaster.

The research from The Kennel Club as part of its Be Puppywise campaign shows the hidden, virtual world of dog buying is becoming increasingly the norm, as more than a quarter of Yorkshire puppy buyers paid for their puppy before seeing it in real life.

This, combined with the fact that more than one in five in the region had their puppy delivered or picked it up from a neutral location, a common practice during lockdown, has enabled duplicitous sellers to disguise horrific breeding conditions and the true background of the puppies sold to unaware owners.

Dog welfare experts warn of impending and unprecedented welfare disaster amidst spiralling cost of living

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shockingly nearly one in five pups get sick or die before their first birthday and almost one in five developed unexpected behavioural issues

As the cost of living continues to spiral, there are fears for the long-term future for tens of thousands of pups needing expensive behavioural and veterinary care.

Furthermore, 70% of owners in Yorkshire also weren't asked about their suitability for dog ownership in the first place, indicating an increasing likelihood of impulse pup purchases, with buyers not fully understanding the responsibilities and commitment that comes with owning a dog.

These shocking statistics have led welfare organisation The Kennel Club to warn of an impending welfare disaster of devastating proportions.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive, said: “Thousands of puppies and dog owners are suffering and this research really does show a damning portrait of our puppy buying nation

“The virtual puppy buying habits that were normalised during lockdown, which have enabled shady breeders to thrive, have combined in a perfect and terrible storm with the cost of living crisis. This means that thousands of people who have been duped are now struggling to care for dogs with health and behavioural problems, who are sadly the victims of this unprecedented set of circumstances.”

“Be cautious of adverts using words that try to lure you in with promises of ‘rare’ or ‘exotic’ dogs, or a quick sale, as a good breeder, such as a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, will always ask questions about your suitability for dog ownership, and you will often need to be prepared to go on a waiting list. You should see the puppy interacting with its mum, where it was bred and reared in real life, so clever guises, marketing ploys or tactics to disguise a puppy’s true background to simply make a huge profit, are exposed.

“For anyone thinking about getting a dog, please avoid this heartache and incredible suffering, and make sure you find a responsible breeder, who absolutely prioritises your dog’s welfare above anything else.”