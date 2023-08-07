Cockfest, at The Old Cock Inn in Halifax town centre, was held for the first time last year and is now returning for a second year on August 12th and 13th.

Saturday’s event is just for over 18s but Sunday’s will be open to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping it will be bigger and better than last year,” said owner Mark Gledhill.

Last year's Cockfest event in Halifax

"Last year was a fantastic weekend - great crowds, great atmosphere.

"The police and council were very impressed with how it ran and had no issues letting it run again this year.

"Calderdale Council have been really supportive again letting us have the whole of the street for the weekend again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 10 artists playing over the two days, with food stalls and raffle prizes.

Last year's Cockfest event in Halifax

"It’s a free event,” Mark added, “and it’s just nice to have something in the centre that’s free for everyone to enjoy.

"Linkin Park are playing same day at the Piece Hall and it will be a sell-out but we arranged this prior to their announcement.