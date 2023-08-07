News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Music festival set to return this weekend at Halifax town centre pub

A music festival at a Halifax pub is set to return this weekend and organisers say it will be bigger and better than last year.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Cockfest, at The Old Cock Inn in Halifax town centre, was held for the first time last year and is now returning for a second year on August 12th and 13th.

Saturday’s event is just for over 18s but Sunday’s will be open to families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re hoping it will be bigger and better than last year,” said owner Mark Gledhill.

Last year's Cockfest event in HalifaxLast year's Cockfest event in Halifax
Last year's Cockfest event in Halifax
Most Popular

"Last year was a fantastic weekend - great crowds, great atmosphere.

"The police and council were very impressed with how it ran and had no issues letting it run again this year.

"Calderdale Council have been really supportive again letting us have the whole of the street for the weekend again.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be 10 artists playing over the two days, with food stalls and raffle prizes.

Last year's Cockfest event in HalifaxLast year's Cockfest event in Halifax
Last year's Cockfest event in Halifax

"It’s a free event,” Mark added, “and it’s just nice to have something in the centre that’s free for everyone to enjoy.

"Linkin Park are playing same day at the Piece Hall and it will be a sell-out but we arranged this prior to their announcement.

"We’re hoping a lot of the people going to watch will come for pre-drinks and watch a few of the bands, who are all from the Yorkshire area.”

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale CouncilYorkshire