Music legend is ready to put Halifax festival "on the map"

The Halifax Festival of Words returns for its second outing in October, and this time it comes with big-name support.

Organised by two town centre businesses - The Grayston Unity and The Book Corner - the festival aims to celebrate the use of language in books, music and spoken word.

Music legend James Endeacott is an official patron.

Last year's inaugural outing was a roaring success, with events held at venues across the town.

And this year they come loaded with official patrons - four figures with links to the area that will support the festival going forwards.

The patrons are; award-winning author Ben Myers, founder of Independent Venue Week Sybil Bell, music business legend James Endeacott and co-owner of Bluemoose Publishing, Kevin Duffy.

James, a Halifax lad who was instrumental A&R figure for the likes of The Strokes and The Libertines, said: ‘When I attended the inaugural Halifax Festival of Words in 2018 I didn’t really know what to expect. Maybe a few pints with old friends while we listened to somebody talking about something we didn’t really want to know about.

Events were held at venues as interesting as Halifax Borough Market.

"I couldn’t have been more wrong. I was amazed at the breadth and depth of the talks and events going on – It felt like we were at the start of something special.

"People getting together and exchanging ideas and information, people breathing life and passion into my home town.

"When I was asked to be one of the patrons for the second Halifax Festival of Words I jumped at the chance.

"This year will be a step up from last year and with the support from everyone involved and everyone who attends we can help put this weekend on the map."

The festival programme, sponsored by Halifax BID, will be announced in early July.