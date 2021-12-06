Music legend Sir Tom Jones will perform at Halifax's Piece Hall

Tom Jones is playing The Piece Hall next summer.

The legendary Welsh mega star is the latest to confirm a show at The Piece Hall next summer.

Sir Tom - whose iconic hits span seven decades - is bringing his sensational live show to the iconic venue on Sunday, July 10.

Tickets for the performance – part of Live at The Piece Hall 2022 – go on general sale from 9am on Friday, December 10 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Sir Tom has sold 100 million records and won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Knighted by the Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an absolute honour it is to reveal that the one and only Sir Tom Jones will be joining us here at The Piece Hall in 2022!

“Sir Tom is a true music legend and we are so privileged that he has agreed to perform in our iconic courtyard.

"Our Live at The Piece Hall 2022 series just keeps getting bigger and better.

“We cannot wait to reveal who else we have on the line-up for what is going to be an unforgettable summer of live music at this special venue.”