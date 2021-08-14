Music legends to headline series of live outdoor performances in Halifax

It all begins with chart-topping Britpop legends Shed Seven, who will headline on Saturday, August 28.

Formed in 1990 Shed Seven have 15 top 40 singles and four top 20 albums to their name, most recently reaching the UK top 10 with their latest album Instant Pleasures in 2017, marking a triumphant return for the band.

Joining Shed Seven on this Yorkshire-only bill will be platinum-selling indie rockers The Pigeon Detectives, Leeds indie-legends The Wedding Present and local lads Skylights.

Pioneers in UK ska, and one of the most influential acts in British history, The Specials will be coming to The Piece Hall on Sunday, August 29.

Founded in 1977 The Specials were at the forefront of the 2 Tone movement, changing the face of UK music in the 1980s with seven successive top 10 singles between 1979 and 1981 including number one hits like Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town.

The band reformed in 1993 and have wowed fans across the world on the live circuit since,

The Specials bring with them an impressive supporting bill that includes mod rockers The Rifles, ska-reggae upstarts The Skints and OffWorld, with more to be announced.

The Piece Hall Trust and Futuresound have announced a special open-air gig from indie rock band The Cribs on Friday, September 3. They will be joined by special guests The Orielles and The Lounge Society.

Iconic Yorkshire musician Richard Hawley comes to The Piece Hall on Saturday, September 4.

The 52-year-old songwriter has forged one of the most singular and diverse careers in modern music. He will be joined by 6 Music’s John Grant and Studio Electrophonique.

New Order head to The Piece Hall on Wednesday, September 8 with support from critically acclaimed electronic singer-songwriter LoneLady and veteran of the Manchester music scene, DJ Tintin.

Successfully emerging from the days of Joy Division, New Order have firmly cemented themselves as dance-rock pioneers.

Armed with a heavy-weight back catalogue of hits, this headline show promises to be an unmissable night.

Seminal Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will be on stage in Halifax on Friday, September 10.

With more than 10 million record sales to date across 27 years and 13 albums, the band from Blackwood are still going strong with their latest record Resistance is Futile landing at number two in the UK charts in 2018.

Joining Manic Street Preachers will be British Sea Power, The Anchoress and Adwaith.

And rounding off the summer series of music at The Piece Hall is a double header of live shows by multi-platinum selling band Kaiser Chiefs, who will be perfoming on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

The band, hailing from Leeds, will be playing their first ever shows in Halifax and fans can expect to hear classic hits such as I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God.

Joining the Yorkshire heroes will be local-legends in waiting The Sherlocks, inventive indie-pop mainstays Mystery Jets, rising indie-alt stars The Big Moon and local epic-indie rockers Apollo Junction.