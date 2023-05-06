The amazing schools in Calderdale have helped produce many fantastic people – including some very familiar faces.
Here we take a look at some of the most famous people who went to school in the area and which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor and TV weatherman to a globally successful pop star.
How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?
Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Hoskins
Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School Photo: subm
Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School Photo: David Hurst