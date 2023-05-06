News you can trust since 1853
Before they were in hit band Embrace, brothers Danny and Richard McNamara grew up in Bailiff Bridge and went to Hipperholme Grammar SchoolBefore they were in hit band Embrace, brothers Danny and Richard McNamara grew up in Bailiff Bridge and went to Hipperholme Grammar School
Musician Ed Sheeran, Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright, Hannah Cockroft: Here are 9 famous faces who went to school in and around Halifax - from a Paralympian to popstars

The amazing schools in Calderdale have helped produce many fantastic people – including some very familiar faces.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Here we take a look at some of the most famous people who went to school in the area and which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor and TV weatherman to a globally successful pop star.

How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School.

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School.

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

