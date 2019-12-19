Musician Paul wishes you a gory Christmas with alternative festive soundtrack

A Hebden Bridge musician has released an alternative festive Christmas soundtrack with his album “The Xmas Jigsaw Massacre”.

Paul Weatherhead, 51, who was born in the town, recorded the album with a range of instruments including stylophone, electric kazoo, guitar, mandolin and ukelele, and says his songs are inspired by 1960s psychedelia, 1980s video nasties and reading the Hebden Bridge Times. Some of the song titles on the album include “Ho ho ho (santa’s gonna die)”, “Silent night of the living dead” and “Santaclaustrophobia”. “Christmas is often associated with ghost stories, so there’s that connection with horror, which I wanted to focus on,” he said. “I’ve always found a lot of comedy in horror and combining it with Christmas seemed like the perfect thing to do. “I’ve done a few EPs focusing on horror in Hebden Bridge and reported UFO sightings in Todmorden and performed at local cabarets and open mic nights. “My book ‘Weird Calderdale’ has been a bestseller for a few years in Hebden Bridge. “Generally the response has been very positive. Maybe people are getting a bit tired of the same old Christmas songs and Christmas coming earlier every year - you hear Christmas songs at the end of November now.” Paul plays electric mandolin with folk rock band The Ukranians and is a teacher at a college in Manchester. “Writing songs is important to me, and seeing how many ways I can twist ideas into songs,” he said. “I thought I’d see how many ways I could kill Santa Claus! “I don’t think a Zombie Christmas Carol has been done before, I don’t think Santa going on Jeremy Kyle has been done before!” The album is available for free on soundcloud.com/paulweatherhead or you can buy the CD from Discogs or Muse Music in Hebden Bridge.

Paul Weatherhead