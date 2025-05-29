“My thoughts go out to her family and friends" - Police find body in search for girl at Baitings Reservoir

Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden

Police searching for a teenage girl who fell into the water at Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden have recovered a body.

Emergency services were called to the reservoir at 1.17pm yesterday (Wednesday) following reports that a girl had fallen into the water from Baitings Dam.

An underwater search team was deployed to the scene yesterday and searches continued throughout today (Thursday) before the body was discovered earlier this afternoon.

A formal identification process is yet to take place, but it is believed to be the girl’s body. Her family have been made aware.

Detective Inspector Laura Hall of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Team said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“My thoughts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing into the death in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday, but we do not believe it to be suspicious.”