Mystery of the shipping container on the River Calder is solved

Stainland Lions running club say it was their shipping container that was swept along the River Calder due to floooding caused by Storm Ciara at the weekend.

This weekend saw the racing calendar almost completely wiped out by Storm Ciara, with the club’s headquarters at Heath Rugby Club left severely flooded.

The only thing moving at race pace on Sunday was the club’s shipping container, which hurtled along the River Calder from Heath to Brighouse, and featured prominently in local TV news footage.

The container then collided into Elland bridge before bobbing along to Brighouse, where it remains on the riverbank.