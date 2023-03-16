Mystery over 'limousine' helicopter that landed on Halifax field near rugby pitch baffling residents
Halifax residents have been left mystified after a huge helicopter landed in a field near a rugby pitch.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:29 GMT- 1 min read
The large white aircraft was spotted on the field near Siddal ARLFC’s pitch of Exley Lane yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
One resident described it as “huge” and “akin to a stretch limousine, only a helicopter”.
Many have been speculating about who was inside.
