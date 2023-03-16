News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Mystery over 'limousine' helicopter that landed on Halifax field near rugby pitch baffling residents

Halifax residents have been left mystified after a huge helicopter landed in a field near a rugby pitch.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:29 GMT- 1 min read

The large white aircraft was spotted on the field near Siddal ARLFC’s pitch of Exley Lane yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

One resident described it as “huge” and “akin to a stretch limousine, only a helicopter”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many have been speculating about who was inside.

The helicopter was spotted yesterday
The helicopter was spotted yesterday
The helicopter was spotted yesterday
Most Popular

If you know, please email [email protected]

Read More
Budget 2023: 'Extra hours might not be available' - concerns from Halifax nurser...
Halifax