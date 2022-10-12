Mystery winner from Halifax scoops £300,000 on National Lottery instant win game

The lucky winners’ first purchase was a bottle of Gucci perfume and she plans to buy a new home and treat her family with her win.

The Halifax resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

The National Lottery

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Miss. P for winning this fantastic prize. She has become £300,000 richer after just a few taps!”