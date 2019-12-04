Mytholmroyd Community Centre set to host public meeting for voters

A public meeting is set to be held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre on Tuesday, December 10 for voters to question the parliamentary candidates for the Calder Valley.

Cragg Vale resident M. Edward King has set-up the meeting, which will take place at 6.30pm, and has invited Conservative candidate Craig Whittaker, Labour candidate Josh Fenton-Gylnn and other local figures, to take part.

“It will be friendly, respectful and non-confrontational,” said Mr King. “I am inviting successful local business people to be part of the panel, and members of the public to come along and ask questions.

“I feel candidates should speak in person to the people they will be representing, and that the public should make their voices heard, and in particular, I would encourage young voters to attend.”

Refreshments will be served at the event. For more information, email vegansong@gmail.com, and include your phone number.