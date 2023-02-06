Mytholmroyd photographer raises money for Calder Food Support through calendar
Mytholmroyd photographer, Roger O’Doherty, presented Calder Food Support with a cheque for £3,510 at a recent meeting.
Roger has produced a calendar to raise funds for local charities for three years. He started photographing the birds in his garden during lockdown.
He said: “I published my first calendar for friends and family but soon realised there was a wider interest and I could use it to raise money for charity.”
This year Roger and his partner, Jane Rendle have sold over 400 calendars at £10 each. Some have gone abroad as far afield as America and Mozambique.
Roger said: “They haven’t been so hard to sell this year as people who bought in previous years have come back.” He still has a few left for anyone who might want one.
Town Councillor, Bernice Hayes, one of the founders of Calder Food Support said: “This donation means a lot to us and will benefit many people in need of our help.”