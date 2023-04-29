Mytholmroyd Station Partnership's Secretary retires after 17 years at group's AGM
Twenty eight members, supporters and friends of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership met over a lunch of pie and mushy peas from Jo’s Kitchen of Mytholmroyd.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
This was followed by a surprise for Sue Mitchell, who is retiring as Secretary of 17 years, when elected secretary Dian Wilson came in bearing a cake designed and made by Jane Truscott.
The miniature banner and poster decorations by John Truscott.
The group, that was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service 2021, is open to new members. Contact [email protected]