Nat races to mechanic of the year nomination

Halifax-Based racing car mechanic Nat Skirrow has been nominated for the UK Sports Prototype Cup ‘Partscomm Mechanic of the Year’ award.

He was nominated by Breakell Racing team owner James Breakell.

Having worked for Breakell Racing for two years Nat has become a real asset for the team, providing a strong work ethic and dedication in all areas of his job.

Owner James Breakell describes a time when Nat has gone above and beyond: “At the Silverstone GP round he replaced the Gear Drive Unit with a new one to get the driver out in the second race.

“This work was done under tight time constraints and he handled the job as you would expect a time served professional would have.”

Partscomm Managing director Robert Spittle said: “Mechanics and technicians provide the talent that keeps Britain on the road and I don’t think they get the recognition they deserve.”