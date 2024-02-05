News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

National Apprenticeship Week: Young Hebden Bridge butcher shaking up the 'boys club'

A Hebden Bridge apprentice is helping break up the butchery ‘boys club’.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A recent report found that only a third of the global meat industry workforce are female, while in the UK just one in ten butchers are women.

But a Calderdale apprentice is one of those changing that.

Twenty six-year-old Helena Akroyd has excelled in her role with Craggies Farm Shop, near Hebden Bridge.

Butchery apprentice Helena Akroyd at Craggies Farm Shop with her apprenticeship completion certificateButchery apprentice Helena Akroyd at Craggies Farm Shop with her apprenticeship completion certificate
Butchery apprentice Helena Akroyd at Craggies Farm Shop with her apprenticeship completion certificate
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire in December 2023, ac...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helena has just completed her Leeds City College apprenticeship and has been put forward for an industry award this year.

Her route into the trade was an unconventional one: “Whilst completing my degree I had a part time job working at Craggies in the cafe department, but when Covid hit and the hospitality industry had to close down I got transferred into the farm shop.

“That’s when I found my love for butchery.

"My employers could see how passionate I was and thought it would be a good idea for me to complete an apprenticeship to develop my skills and knowledge, which going to college definitely did.

“As I am working within a historically male dominated industry it is down to butchers like me to prove that we are as good as any male, and that it doesn’t matter what gender you are; if you put your mind to it you can succeed in anything.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her mentor at Craggies Farm Shop, Thomas Mellor, has been delighted by Helena’s contribution.

He said: “Helena has had a huge influence on Craggies as a whole and we wouldn’t have had the same growth without her. She has shown incredible development over her time with us.”

Running from Monday 5 to Sunday 11 February, National Apprenticeship Week 2024 aims to shine a light on how apprenticeships are benefitting individuals, businesses and the economy.

Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdale