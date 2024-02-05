National Apprenticeship Week: Young Hebden Bridge butcher shaking up the 'boys club'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recent report found that only a third of the global meat industry workforce are female, while in the UK just one in ten butchers are women.

But a Calderdale apprentice is one of those changing that.

Twenty six-year-old Helena Akroyd has excelled in her role with Craggies Farm Shop, near Hebden Bridge.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butchery apprentice Helena Akroyd at Craggies Farm Shop with her apprenticeship completion certificate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helena has just completed her Leeds City College apprenticeship and has been put forward for an industry award this year.

Her route into the trade was an unconventional one: “Whilst completing my degree I had a part time job working at Craggies in the cafe department, but when Covid hit and the hospitality industry had to close down I got transferred into the farm shop.

“That’s when I found my love for butchery.

"My employers could see how passionate I was and thought it would be a good idea for me to complete an apprenticeship to develop my skills and knowledge, which going to college definitely did.

“As I am working within a historically male dominated industry it is down to butchers like me to prove that we are as good as any male, and that it doesn’t matter what gender you are; if you put your mind to it you can succeed in anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mentor at Craggies Farm Shop, Thomas Mellor, has been delighted by Helena’s contribution.

He said: “Helena has had a huge influence on Craggies as a whole and we wouldn’t have had the same growth without her. She has shown incredible development over her time with us.”