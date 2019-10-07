Best curry takeaways in Calderdale

National Curry Week: The 18 best places for a curry in Calderdale according to Just Eat

It's National Curry Week, so what better way to celebrate that to treat yourself to a delicious masala, korma or, if you're daring, a vindaloo.

To help you decide where to visit or call for a takeaway, we've complied a list of the best places in Calderdale - according to customer ratings on Just Eat. Is your favourite on the list?

Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge,
Wheatley Lane, Halifax

2. Lee Mount Balti House

Gibbet Street, Halifax,

3. Dhesi Karahi Grill

Briggate, Elland

4. Natural Spice

